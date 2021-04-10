NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report sales of $21.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.77 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Several research firms have commented on NGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,715. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

