NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

