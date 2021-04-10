Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Holdings Boosted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 45,389,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,542,672. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

