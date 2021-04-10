Nord Finance Price Hits $9.71 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.71 or 0.00016058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,877 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

