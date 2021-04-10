Nord/LB Reiterates €24.40 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

ETR TEG opened at €25.69 ($30.22) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.06.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

