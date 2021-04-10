Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,609,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.69% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.59 and its 200-day moving average is $578.94. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.93 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

