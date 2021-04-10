Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,368,067 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GDS by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $7,573,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

