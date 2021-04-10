Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,496,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

