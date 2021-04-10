Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of TriState Capital worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $787.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSC. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

