NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

NovoCure stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

