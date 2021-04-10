Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. 16,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

