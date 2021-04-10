Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

