Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 178,004 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,658,585.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

