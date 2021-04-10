OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

