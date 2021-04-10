OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

