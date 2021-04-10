OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

BAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.