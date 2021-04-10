OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,360 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

