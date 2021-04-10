OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

