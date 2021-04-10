OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $287.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.