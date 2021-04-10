Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of ODFL opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $251.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

