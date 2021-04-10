Old Port Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

