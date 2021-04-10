Old Port Advisors Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 103.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.