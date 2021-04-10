Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

