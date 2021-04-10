Old Port Advisors Takes $288,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

