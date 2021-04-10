OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,757. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.81%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

