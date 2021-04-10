ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

