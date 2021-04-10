Ontology Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $565.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00343048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

