ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report $62.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $62.70 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 16,670,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

