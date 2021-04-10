ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORBC. Roth Capital cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

ORBC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

