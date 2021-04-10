Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ORN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 133,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.