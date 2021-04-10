Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.74. Otelco shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit