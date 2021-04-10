Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.74. Otelco shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

