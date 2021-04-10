Owens & Minor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,805% compared to the typical volume of 306 call options.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

