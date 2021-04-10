Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.