Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Big Lots worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

