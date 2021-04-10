Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

