Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. 545,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,698. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

