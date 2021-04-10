Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 47 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $266.77. 6,689,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,360. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

