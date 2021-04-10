Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $14,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 1,266,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,847. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

