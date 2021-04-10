Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

