Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 7,859 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,418,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

