Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,233,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226,120 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

