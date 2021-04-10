Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$10.21. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 190,543 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

