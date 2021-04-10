Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,068 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

