Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

