Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,015. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.