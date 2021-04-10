Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

