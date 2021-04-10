Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

