Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

