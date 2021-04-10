Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

