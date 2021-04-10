Peter Fante Sells 9,729 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.20 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

